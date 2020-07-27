Kangana Ranaut’s team says Resul Pookutty spoke to her about being shunned by Bollywood

After sound designer Resul Pookutty opened up about not getting work in Hindi films post his Oscar win, actor Kangana Ranaut’s team said that he reached out to her after the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. Resul told Kangana that he was facing a ‘major emotional and professional crisis’ because of bullying in Bollywood, according to her team.

Kangana’s team wrote on Twitter, “During the release week of Manikarnika when whole industry ganged up on Kangana, @resulp called her in a long conversation for about more than an hour, not only he appreciated the film but spoke about the major emotional & professional crisis he is facing because of Bullying..”

In the follow-up tweet, Prime Minister’s office was tagged: “...post his Oscar, Kangana has always known the seriousness of Bullying in Bully-wood but no action was taken back then and now that we have lost a life still we are going in circles, is there any hope for us @PMOIndia ?”

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently speculated that music composer AR Rahman was shunned in Bollywood because of his Oscar wins. Rahman said that a ‘gang’ was spreading rumours against him in the Hindi film industry, to which Shekhar said, “You know what your problem is @arrahman? You went and got #Oscars . An Oscar is the kiss of death in Bollywood. It proves you have more talent than Bollywood can handle.”

Resul, who won the Academy Award for Best Sound Mixing, along with Richard Pryke and Ian Tapp, for Slumdog Millionaire, shared Shekhar’s tweet and said that he stopped getting work in Bollywood after winning an Oscar. “Dear @shekharkapur ask me about it, I had gone through near breakdown as nobody was giving me work in Hindi films and regional cinema held me tight after I won the Oscar... There were production houses told me at my face ‘we don’t need you’ but still I love my industry,for it,” he wrote.

