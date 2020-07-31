Kangana Ranaut’s team says Sushant Singh Rajput wasn’t a ‘gullible Majnu’ after his family’s lawyer denies nepotism angle

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family’s lawyer said on Thursday that the case filed against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty has nothing to do with nepotism in Bollywood, as suggested by actor Kangana Ranaut in multiple videos and interviews. However, her team is still asking fans not to ignore the angle.

Taking to their Twitter account, the team tweeted, “Let’s not reduce a legend like Sushant into a gullible majnu, lets not ignore his own complains about Nepotism & his posts begging people to watch his films, his fears of movie mafia bans that he expressed in his fan interactions on social media #ShameOnMumbaiPolice.”

They also called Rhea a gold digger and pushed for a CBI enquiry into the case. “Yes Rhea is a small time gold digger, she should be punished she took advantage of his situation, But CBI must find out what was that situation? Why was he so fragile and needy ? What was that chakraveyu ? #ShameOnMumbaiPolice,” they wrote.

More tweets mentioned how Rhea is simply a ‘scapegoat’, who is being used as a pawn by the more powerful ones, responsible for his death. “The witch hunt hs started bt Rhea met Sushant in May 2019, how come a genius like him left everything in her hands, Y? Is it possible to control someone like this within few days f meeting them? Or ws his mind already broken? Is Rhea jst a pawn in this game ?#ShameOnMumbaiPolice,” they wrote.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14. Lawyer Vikas Singh told Zoom TV that the nepotism debate is “a different angle completely.” He said, “If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about.”

He also said that, to his knowledge, Kangana didn’t contact the family. He confirmed that she hadn’t reached out to Sushant’s father. “Kangana has not contacted my client, Mr KK Singh,” he said.

