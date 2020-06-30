Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut’s team slams Swara Bhasker’s defence of Karan Johar: ‘Kangana’s voice needs no KJo’

Kangana Ranaut’s team slams Swara Bhasker’s defence of Karan Johar: ‘Kangana’s voice needs no KJo’

After Swara Bhasker defended Karan Johar in the nepotism debate, Kangana Ranaut’s team slammed her on Twitter, accusing her of ‘chaploosi (excessive flattery)’.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 13:06 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut’s team lashed out at Swara Bhasker for defending Karan Johar.

Kangana Ranaut’s team lashed out at Swara Bhasker, accusing her of fawning over Karan Johar. Their tweet was in response of Swara defending Karan in the nepotism debate, saying that he was gracious enough to respond to Kangana’s comments on Koffee With Karan and did not get them removed from the final cut of the episode.

“Swara while doing chaploosi (excessive flattery) pls don’t forget Kangana graced the show after many requests, she was the superstar and KJO was the paid host it is not for him to remove anything if channel wants it, and her voice needs no KJO to reach people,” Kangana’s team wrote on Twitter.

 

A few days ago, Swara defended Karan in the nepotism row and tweeted, “Let’s take a moment & acknowledge that @karanjohar took this question on the chin, & answered in a candid & honest manner not taking unwarranted personal offense. Let’s also acknowledge that he didn’t have the infamous #nepotism comment removed from his chat show which he cud’ve.”



 

Swara had earlier shared a video in which she asked Karan about working with star kids, much before Kangana’s now-famous Koffee With Karan episode. She wrote, “Oooooh! Look who started the fire !!!”

Also read: Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi to release on Diwali, Ranveer Singh’s 83 to open on Christmas

In the video, which appears to be filmed soon after the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2017, Swara asked Karan about launching star kids and said that the practice seems almost ‘feudalistic’ to her.

The debate around nepotism gained fresh momentum after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide. It has been alleged that he was shunned by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’ as he was an outsider, and denied opportunities.

Swara had defended Karan and Alia Bhatt, tweeting that holding them responsible for the tragedy was the ‘height of idiocy and hypocrisy’. “Parts of India Twitter blaming #KaranJohar and #AliaBhatt for the tragic suicide of Sushant - for some silly game played on a frivolous and pointless chat show (that All those people who are now abusing Bollywood nepotism lapped up) is both the height of idiocy and hypocrisy!,” she wrote, adding that the late actor did not leave behind any suicide note.

