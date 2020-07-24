Kangana Ranaut’s team takes a dig at Kareena Kapoor, retweets old video of her getting stumped by query on Mangalyaan

Kangana Ranaut’s team has taken a jibe at Kareena Kapoor Khan and retweeted an old video of her unable to answer a question on the Mars Orbiter Mission, also known as Mangalyaan. The original tweet was a split screen video of Sushant with his telescope on one side and Kareena getting stumped by the Mangalyaan question on the other.

“Choose your heroes wisely,” the original tweet said. Sushant was hailed as ‘real talent’, while Kareena was dismissed as a product of ‘nepotism’.

In the video, Kareena is asked to say a few words on the Mars Orbiter Mission, but is unable to hear or understand the question. “What, what, what? Say again, I didn’t understand,” she says. After the question is repeated to her in English and yet again by another reporter, she says, “Very scientific question! It’s a great day for us. I also want to go to space. Meri bhi yeh hi ichcha hai. Mujhe bhi le chalo saath mein (I wish for the same thing. Please take me to space as well).”

Kangana has been a vocal critic of the ‘privilege club’ and has claimed that talent with no connections to the film industry is not only overlooked by the ‘movie mafia’, but they go out of their way to sabotage the careers of such outsiders.

In a recent interview, Kangana alleged that Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar strategically worked together to sabotage the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. She questioned why Karan ‘dumped’ Drive and declared Sushant a ‘flop star’ whose film could not get any buyers, even after the success of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Kangana has called Karan the ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’. The filmmaker and producer has often been accused of using his clout to advance the careers of star kids.

