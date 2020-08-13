Kangana Ranaut’s team targets Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor amid Sadak 2 backlash: ‘Both are below average... their time is up’

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s team has jumped on the bandwagon of hate against the upcoming film Sadak 2. The film is being targeted by trolls who believe that actor Sushant Singh Rajput was ostracised by the film industry, by ‘insiders’. Kangana has had a long-running one-sided feud with Sadak 2 actor Alia Bhatt, and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

In a tweet on Thursday, her team responded to a video criticising Alia’s acting in the film, and wrote, “Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia. Sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai (have some shame, there is a limit to brainwashing the public), both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up.”

The Sadak 2 trailer has become the most disliked trailer on YouTube, in 24 hours of release. The trailer has been disliked over 5 million times on the video sharing platform.

Previously, filmmaker R Balki had defended Ranbir and Alia from the backlash that they’d been receiving in the wake of Sushant’s death. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “The question is do they (star kids) have an unfair or bigger advantage? Yes, there are pros and cons. But I’d ask one simple question: Find me a better actor than Alia or Ranbir, and we’ll argue. It’s unfair on these few people who’re probably some of the finest actors.”

Several people, including filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actors Avinash Tiwary and Maanvi Gagroo had disagreed with Balki’s comment.

This isn’t the first time that either Kangana or her team has attacked Alia and her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt, who directed Sadak 2. In a recent interview to Republic TV, she dismissed Alia’s performance in the film Gully Boy, and said that it was inferior to Sushant’s film, Chhichhore, which was snubbed at year-end awards ceremonies.

Sadak 2, a sequel to Mahesh Bhatt’s 1991 film starring Sanjay Dutt and Pooja, will be released on Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

