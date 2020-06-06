Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi climax needs 350 people on sets, won’t resume shoot soon: report

Sections
As per a report, Thalaivi climax needs around 350 people on sets and that is why the film may not get back on floors anytime soon.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 15:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kangana Ranaut in and as Thalaivi.

Even as the rest of the industry prepares to get back to film shoots, Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut may have to wait a little more before getting back to the sets of her ambitious project, Thalaivi. A biopic on late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the film features Kangana in titular role and is directed by Vijay.

A Mid Day report quoted a source as saying, “In the climax, Kangana will be seen stepping out of the legislative assembly as a crowd awaits her. The makers wish to film the sequence on a large scale with 350 people. However, the current guidelines suggest that only 33 per cent of the original crew strength can be present. Since the makers intend to shoot the remaining portions in a start-to-finish schedule, they have decided to hold off the entire schedule until it is safe to shoot with a crowd.”

Kangana had recently said that the film has already sold the digital rights for Rs 55 crore, adding that it will not release on these platforms directly. Explaining what kind of films would take to digital release, instead of theatrical ones, Kangana said earlier this week, “It depends. For example, a film like Thalaivi just can’t release on digital because it is such a massive scale film, neither a movie like Manikarnika is a digital space film. But yes, films like Panga, Judgementall Hai Kya also cater to that audience. The way the film is made, it is very digital-friendly. They have recovered huge costs through digital itself. So, it depends.”

Amid lockdown, all work was stalled, leaving thousands of daily wage workers in dilemma over survival. Kangana had donated Rs 5 lakh to the Film Employees Federation of South India’s (FEFSI UNION) relief fund and also contributed Rs 5 lakh separately for the daily wage workers on Thalaivi.



