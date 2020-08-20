Kangana Ranaut’s throwback with family, says 2 of her brothers to marry in November: ‘Never saw such excitement in our family’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has, for long, been commenting on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In between her various statements, she does find time to share moments from her family life. On Thursday, for instance, she shared a picture from a childhood and also informed about upcoming family functions.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we loose all those years #throwback”

The picture shows Kangana standing in the centre, flanked by her mother and her sister Rangoli on either sides. Also standing around her are her brothers, Aksht and Karan. Kangana informed that her brothers are set to tie the knot in November this year.

In November last year, Rangoli had shared a bunch of pictures from the engagement of her brother Aksht to a girl named Ritu. Sharing the pictures, Rangoli had written: “Dear friends please bless them for their new beginnings.” Sharing another picture, Rangoli had written: “Ritu looked gorgeous.” Rangoli had elaborated that while they were Rajputs, Ritu hailed from a Jaat family of Haryana. She had written: “Friends are asking if Ritu is pahadi, no she is from Haryana, she is from Jaat community and we are Rajputs, first inter caste marriage of our family, didn’t I tell you all Aksht is a rule breaker.”

Kangana, meanwhile, has been going ballistic as she attacks Bollywood bigwigs over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. On Wednesday, she targetted actor Aamir Khan and others like Anushka Sharma, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji and said in Hindi, “Have you seen how this racket works? If one person does not say anything, the entire racket does not say anything. No one demanded a CBI probe for Sushant. If you see, Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in PK. But if he does not say anything, even Anushka will not say anything, Raju Hirani will not say anything, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji will also not say anything. This racket works like a gang.”

