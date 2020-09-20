Kangana Ranaut says Anurag Kashyap is ‘very much capable’ of sexual assault, claims ‘many big heroes’ misbehaved with her

Kangana Ranaut said that she, too, has been at the receiving end of sexual misconduct.

After an actor levelled allegations of sexual assault against Anurag Kashyap, Kangana Ranaut said that he is ‘very much capable’ of it. She claimed that he ‘has never been monogamous’, by his own admission, and has been unfaithful to all his partners.

Kangana wrote on Twitter, “I far as I know Anurag self admittedly has never been monogamous even when he was married to various people, what Anurag did to (name redacted) is a common practice in Bullywood, treating struggling outsider girls like sex workers comes naturally to them #AnuragKashyap.”

In a follow-up tweet, Kangana wrote, “Anurag is very much capable of doing what (name redacted) suggesting, he cheated on all his partners, self admittedly has never been monogamous. Phantom was full of womanisers many #MeToo accused, I supported those victims before also and librals started smear campaigns against me.”

Kangana said that ‘many big heroes’ sexually harassed her as well. “What (name redacted) says many big heroes have done this to me also, suddenly flash their genitals after locking van or room door or in a party during a friendly dance on the dance floor stick his tongue in your mouth, take appointment for work and come home but force himslef on you,” she said.

According to Kangana, the film industry is filled with sexual predators with ‘fake and dummy marriages’, who prey on young men and women. She said that she does not need the #MeToo movement to get justice, as she ‘settled my scores my way’, but most women need such a movement.

“Bullywood is full of sexual predators who have fake and dummy marriages they expect a new hot young girl to make them happy everyday, they do the same to young vulnerable men also,I have settled my scores my way I don’t need #MeToo but most girls do #(name redacted) #AnuragKashyap,” Kangana wrote.

On Saturday, an actor claimed that Anurag had ‘forced himself on (her)’ when she met him for professional reasons, some years ago. National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma urged her to send a detailed complaint to the commission, assuring her of their support.

Anurag has denied the allegations and said that he neither indulges in nor tolerates such kind of behaviour. He has called it an attempt to silence him.

“Kya baat hai, itna samay le liya mujhe chup karwane ki koshish mein. Chalo koi nahin. Mujhe chup karaate karaate itna jhooth bol gaye ki aurat hote hue doosri auraton ko bhi sang ghaseet liya. Thodi toh maryada rakhiye, madam. Bas yahi kahunga ki jo bhi aarop hain aap ke sab bebuniyaad hain (Wow, it took you so long to try to silence me. Never mind. In the process of silencing me, you dragged other women in this, despite being a woman. Please have some dignity, madam. All I want to say is that every allegation is baseless),” he wrote on Twitter.

Anurag said in another tweet that this was just the beginning, and several more attempts will be made to silence him. “Abhi toh bohot aakraman hone wale hai. Yeh bas shuruat hai. Bohot phone aa chuke hai, ki nahi mat bol aur chup ho jaa. Yeh bhi pata hai ki pata nahi kahaan kahaan se teer chhode jaane wale hai. Intezaar hai (There will be many more attacks. This is just the beginning. I got many calls, advising me to not speak and shut up. I also know that arrows will be fired at me from unknown places. I will be waiting),” he wrote.

