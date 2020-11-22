Kangana Ranaut says nephew asked her not to go as she left for Thalaivi shoot: ‘Still get tears thinking about his face’

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Sunday shared a picture with nephew Prithviraj and recalled the day she was leaving for Hyderabad shoot of her film, Thalaivi. She mentioned how he asked her not to go.

Kangana wrote: “When we left for the shoot, he said don’t go, I insisted I need to work, he looked thoughtful and immediately sat in my lap and said smilingly....ok you go but let me sit with you for two mins.... still get tears thinking about his face.” The picture showed Kangana kissing Prithviraj on his lips. From the look of it, it appeared to be from her brother Aksht’s wedding in Udaipur earlier this month.

For more than a month now, Kangana and her family have been in the midst of weddings. Kangana’s younger brother and her cousin got married in the October-November period and the actor and her sister Rangoli had been sharing a ton of pictures and videos from the events. While her cousin got married in their native Himachal Pradesh, for her own brother’s wedding, the family moved to Udaipur as the Ranauts originally hail from that area.

On the work front, Kangana has been busy with her ambitious biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister JJayalalithaa through much of 2020. During the coronavirus lockdown period between March to August, she spent her days in Manali, her hometown. But ever since the lockdown norms have been slackened by governments, Kangana has done a schedule in Chennai and now, is in Hyderabad.

She also has two more projects - Dhakkad and Tejas. She had to put on weight for Thalaivi, which she did; she weighed 70 kgs for the film’s shoot. Now, she is both losing much of that weight as well as training hard for her upcoming films.

Sharing pictures from kick boxing practice and action rehearsals for Dhakkad, she wrote recently, “Don’t like to multitask, but in these times one needs to go back to the beginning in those days I worked like a horse,so along with filming Thalaivi I started action rehearsals with @jasonngstunts / @bchanworld for Dhakaad as well, also lovely to see my charming director @razylivingtheblues.”

In Tejas she will be seen as a fighter pilot. Few months back, a poster from the film had been shared which showed Kangana in airforce fatigues, standing with a fighter plane in the background.

