Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut says ‘Ram Rajya is beyond religion’, reveals Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan will be a part of Aparajita Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut says ‘Ram Rajya is beyond religion’, reveals Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan will be a part of Aparajita Ayodhya

Kangana Ranaut said that her directorial venture Aparajita Ayodhya will span over 600 years. The Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan will form a crucial part of the narrative.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 21:27 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut will direct Aparajita Ayodhya as well as produce it.

Kangana Ranaut said that the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan - the foundation stone laying ceremony - will feature in her upcoming directorial venture, Aparajita Ayodhya. She said that the film will span across six centuries.

In an interview with The Times of India, Kangana said, “It’s a story of devotion, faith and above all, unity in the country. Ram Rajya is beyond religion and that’s what Aparajita Ayodhya will be about. It’s a very tough screenplay as it travels across 600 years and the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan will very much be a part of my film.”

While Kangana would have liked to launch the logo of Aparajita Ayodhya to coincide with the Ram Mandir bhoomi pujan, that could not happen. She is hopeful that the film will go on floors soon.

Also read: Shweta Nanda tells brother Abhishek Bachchan to ‘hang in there’ as he remains hospitalised for Covid-19



Aparajita Ayodhya also marks Kangana’s foray into production - it will be the first project under her banner Manikarnika Films. This will be her second directorial venture after Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, in which she shares the director’s credit with Krish.



Earlier, in a statement, Kangana said that she originally planned to come on board just as a producer but her collaborating partners wanted her to direct the film as well. “The plan wasn’t for me to direct the film. I started it as a project that I worked on from the concept level. I wanted to produce it and rope in another director for it. I was quite busy at that time to even think of direction. However, the script that KV Vijayendra Prasad shared was that of a film set on a large canvas, somewhat on the lines of the historical that I have directed before. My collaborating partners were also keen that I direct it. Eventually, even I felt that maybe it’s best if I helm this film. So, it all happened organically,” she said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs Galaxy Note 10: What has changed
Aug 05, 2020 22:07 IST
Beirut port head said explosive material was warehoused based on court order
Aug 05, 2020 22:01 IST
Punjab’s covid survivors reluctant to donate plasma, fear hospitalisation for second time
Aug 05, 2020 21:59 IST
A2Z firm’s garbage collectors to lift waste from those in home quarantine
Aug 05, 2020 21:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.