Kangana Ranaut says she can’t afford to rebuild demolished office, will leave it in ruins ‘as a symbol of a woman’s will to rise’

Actor Kangana Ranaut in a tweet said that, as a symbolic gesture, she will not renovate the portions of her office that were demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. The BMC carried out the demolition based on alleged structural violations.

In a tweet, the actor wrote, “I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world.” She added the hashtag, “Kangana vs Uddhav,” a sign of her continued altercation with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Flanked by security guards provided by the Union home ministry, Kangana arrived in Mumbai on September 9, hours after the BMC carried out the demolition. On Thursday, the actor paid a visit to the property, and surveyed the damage.

The Y-plus category security cover was provided by the Union home minister Amit Shah after Kangana expressed concerns for her safety following a war of words with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. The controversy started when she said that she feels unsafe in Mumbai, and compared it to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Raut condemned her comments, and advised her not to set foot in Maharashtra.

In a video message posted on Twitter, Kangana addressed Thackeray directly, and said in Hindi, “Uddhav Thackeray, did you think that you got revenge from me by colluding with the film mafia and demolishing my house? My house has been demolished today but your pride will crumble tomorrow. Time will change. I think you have done me a huge favour. I knew what Kashmiri Pandits must have gone through, but today, I have experienced it. I vow that I will make a film, not just on Ayodhya, but also on Kashmir. I will rouse my fellow countrymen. It has happened to me, which has some meaning and significance. Uddhav Thackeray, it is a good thing that it was me who was subjected to this cruelty and terror. It definitely has some significance. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!”

