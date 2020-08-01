Kangana Ranaut says she heard gunshots near Manali home: ‘This is how Sushant Singh Rajput must have been frightened’

Kangana Ranaut called the police to her home in Manali after she heard gunshots nearby late Friday night. Kangana believes it’s an attempt to intimate her after she ‘made comments about the chief minister’s son.’

Speaking to The Times of India, Kangana said she heard a loud sound at 11.30 pm and called her guard to check on it. When the police arrived, they suspected someone must have been firing a gun to scare away bats from apple orchards. When Kangana asked her neighbours about it the next day, they denied doing it.

Kangana said that she knows what gunshots sound like and suspects foul play. “I have heard the sound of a bullet and I think it was definitely a bullet, very intently fired twice, two shots with a gap of about eight seconds between them. And it was right opposite my room. So it seems like someone was behind the boundary walls, there’s a jungle and a water body there,” she said.

“I do feel that, you know, because I have made a political comment on people who are known for their goondagardi. So this may have been a small-time alarming call for me that okay, you know, don’t talk like that about us or something like that… to me seems like that, because such an activity has never happened here before. And I have witnesses who have also heard it along with me,” she said. “I think some local people may have been hired to come near my place, you know, it is not difficult to pay someone seven-eight thousand rupees here and assign them something like this. To do this to make a statement on the day I called out the chief minister’s son - I don’t think it was a coincidence. People are telling me that they will now make your life miserable in Mumbai. Well, I don’t have to be in Mumbai, they are doing it here also. Is there open goondagardi in this country? This is how Sushant must have been frightened. But I will continue to ask questions,” she added.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Siddharth gave information to his family against Rhea Chakraborty, did volte-face later: lawyer

On Friday, Kangana’s team had written tweeted, “Everyone knows but no one can take his name, Karan Johar’s best friend and world’s best CM’s best son, lovingly called baby penguin, Kangana is saying if I found hanging in my house, please know I did not commit suicide.”

Kangana said the police are investigating the incident. “They have left people here and they are saying they will check all vehicles that are coming in,” she said.

.

Follow @htshowbiz for more