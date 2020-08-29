Kangana Ranaut says she was drugged by a ‘character actor’ when she was struggling, talks about ‘drugs nexus’ in Bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has opened up about an alleged Bollywood drug nexus, claiming how she also experienced it at the hands of a man she referred to as a ‘character actor’. She said this person entered her life as a ‘self-appointed mentor’ while she was trying to enter the film industry and later assumed the role of a ‘self appointed husband’.

Speaking to Republic TV, the actor said she left Manali, aged only 16, and won a competition in Chandigarh. The agency then sent her to Mumbai. After her initial few days in a hostel, she started to live with an ‘aunty’ in the city. It was during this time period that this character actor befriended her, promising to help her with finding work in Bollywood. He also impressed the woman she was living with and soon become her ‘self appointed mentor’, and the three started living together.

However, things changed after a while. Kangana was quoted as saying, “He fought with the aunty and asked her to leave. But he kept my belongings in the home and locked me. And whatever I would do, his staff would straightaway give updates to him. It felt almost like a house arrest.”

“He took me to parties and once I felt an intoxication, that led to intimacy between us. Then I realised that it was not done willingly, but my drink had been spiked. And after that incident, within a week, he became my self-appointed husband. And if I tell him, ‘you are not my boyfriend’, he’d charge at me with slippers to hit me,” she went on.

She then recounted how this person would take her to meetings with people from Dubai. She said he would make her sit amid elderly men and leave the meeting himself. They would take her number. “I started fearing that they would supply me to Dubai.”

Kangana mentioned how this person was shocked when she got her break in films. Kangana’s first film was Gangster in 2006. She mentioned how the development upset him. “When I got the break, he was agitated. He started telling me after drinking that he never expected that I will get a break so soon. After that he started sedating me with injections, so that I am not able to go to shoots. I told my director Anurag Basu about it. If he would hit me and I’d have bruises, Anurag would make me stay at his office for many nights, to protect me.”

The report also states she told the anchor of the show that it was likely that Sushant was drugged to break his mind or to create a ‘controversy’ around his murder. She said that Sushant did not come from a family that would consume hard drugs like LSD and claimed Rhea might have arranged marijuana, legal in some countries, from abroad for Sushant.

After more than two months post the death of Sushant, a new drug angle has been introduced into the case. Narcotics Control Bureau has begun a probe. Previously, after a Supreme Counrt verdict, the Central Bureau of Investigation has begun investigating the death case. In a different investigation, the Enforcement Directorate too began looking for a possible financial irregularity angle.

