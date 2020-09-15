Sections
E-Paper
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut says women, if pushed to breaking point, can be ‘dangerous and lethal’

Kangana Ranaut says women, if pushed to breaking point, can be ‘dangerous and lethal’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has posted a tweet about not underestimating women, and being aware that if pushed to a point, where they have nothing to lose, they can be not only dangerous, ‘but lethal as well’.

Updated: Sep 15, 2020 08:49 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Kangana Ranaut on her arrival at Mohali International Airport, in Punjab, Monday. (PTI)

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a message for her detractors. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that women shouldn’t be underestimated. The actor departed from Mumbai on Monday, after spending several eventful days there.

She wrote alongside an old picture of herself, “A woman’s compassion and gentleness are often taken for her weakness, never push someone to a point where they have nothing to loose anymore, you only give them a freedom not many know, such people don’t only become dangerous but lethal as well.”

 

Kangana has been engaged in a war of words with the Uddhav Thackeray government, which escalated last week during her Mumbai visit. Kangana arrived in Mumbai to the news that her Pali Hill property had been partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing structural violations. Kangana has alleged that the action was politically motivated. Party leader Sanjay Raut had condemned the actor’s comments about feeling unsafe in Mumbai. Kangana had compared the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which she doubled down on in a tweet announcing her departure.



“With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” she had written.

Also read: Kangana Ranaut leaves Mumbai after being ‘terrorised all these days’, says her PoK comparison was ‘bang on’

She continued to comment against the Shiv Sena through the day, in one tweet saying, “After landing in Chandigarh, my security has visibly decreased... People are congratulating me. It seems like I survived this time. There was a time when I felt a mother’s touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive.” She called the Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, and said that Mumbai is being overrun by a terrorist administration.

Kangana also hailed a move by Facebook, which many pointed out was satirical in nature. She later clarified that she knew she had shared a satire piece all along.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Rajnath Singh likely to address Parliament today on India-China border row
Sep 15, 2020 08:37 IST
IMD issues heavy rain warning for peninsular India
Sep 15, 2020 08:26 IST
‘Rename Agra’s Mughal Museum after Shivaji’: Yogi Adityanath
Sep 14, 2020 22:54 IST
India’s Covid-19 recoveries highest in the world, data shows
Sep 15, 2020 08:42 IST

latest news

TIFF doc 76 Days gives unprecedented access into Wuhan’s Covid-19 story
Sep 15, 2020 08:48 IST
Covid-19 has set global health progress back decades: Gates Foundation
Sep 15, 2020 08:43 IST
TRAI says no to regulations for OTT players
Sep 15, 2020 08:39 IST
UP BJP workers donate blood, plasma to mark ‘service week’ for PM’s birthday
Sep 15, 2020 08:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.