Kangana Ranaut says women, if pushed to breaking point, can be ‘dangerous and lethal’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared a message for her detractors. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that women shouldn’t be underestimated. The actor departed from Mumbai on Monday, after spending several eventful days there.

She wrote alongside an old picture of herself, “A woman’s compassion and gentleness are often taken for her weakness, never push someone to a point where they have nothing to loose anymore, you only give them a freedom not many know, such people don’t only become dangerous but lethal as well.”

Kangana has been engaged in a war of words with the Uddhav Thackeray government, which escalated last week during her Mumbai visit. Kangana arrived in Mumbai to the news that her Pali Hill property had been partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), citing structural violations. Kangana has alleged that the action was politically motivated. Party leader Sanjay Raut had condemned the actor’s comments about feeling unsafe in Mumbai. Kangana had compared the city to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, which she doubled down on in a tweet announcing her departure.

“With a heavy heart leaving Mumbai, the way I was terrorised all these days constant attacks and abuses hurled at me attempts to break my house after my work place, alert security with lethal weapons around me, must say my analogy about POK was bang on,” she had written.

She continued to comment against the Shiv Sena through the day, in one tweet saying, “After landing in Chandigarh, my security has visibly decreased... People are congratulating me. It seems like I survived this time. There was a time when I felt a mother’s touch in Mumbai, but today the situation is such that I am lucky to be alive.” She called the Shiv Sena ‘Sonia Sena’, and said that Mumbai is being overrun by a terrorist administration.

Kangana also hailed a move by Facebook, which many pointed out was satirical in nature. She later clarified that she knew she had shared a satire piece all along.

