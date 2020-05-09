Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut shares picture with her mother, wishes ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to fans in advance

Kangana Ranaut shares picture with her mother, wishes ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ to fans in advance

Kangana Ranaut has shared a selfie with her mother to celebrate Mother’s Day. She is in Manali with her whole family.

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:30 IST

By Asian News International, Asian News International

Kangana Ranaut is in Manali with her family.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently staying with her family in Manali, extended Mother’s Day wishes in advance to her fans. Kangana’s team posted a picture featuring the 33-year-old actor and her mother Asha Ranaut on Twitter to mark Mother’s Day (May 10).

The mother-daughter duo is seen beaming with smiles in the picture. “Wishing a very Happy & Blessed #MothersDay in advance to a strong woman who raised strong women, Mrs Asha Ranaut. #KanganaRanaut spends quality time with her mum to mark the celebration of Mother’s Day!” reads the tweet by team Kangana Ranaut.

 

Born and brought up in Himachal Pradesh, the Panga actor has been spending quality time with her family in Manali ever since the Covid-19 induced lockdown was imposed in the country.



Also read: Jacqueline Fernandez shares video of life in lockdown at Salman Khan’s farmhouse, watch her wash a horse, climb a tree

Though she does not have a social media profile of her own, her team keeps her fans well posted about updates from her personal and professional life on social media.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Two Indians flown back from Gulf to Kerala test Covid-19 positive
May 09, 2020 20:19 IST
Intervention from China upended Imran Khan’s grand plan to probe power firms
May 09, 2020 14:33 IST
Riyaz Naikoo’s killing a shock, says Hizbul Mujahideen boss Syed Salahuddin
May 09, 2020 20:04 IST
‘Not suffering from any disease’: Amit Shah debunks rumours about his health
May 09, 2020 16:33 IST

latest news

ICMR teams up with Bharat Biotech to develop Covid-19 vaccine
May 09, 2020 20:51 IST
Adnan Sami celebrates daughter’s birthday
May 09, 2020 20:56 IST
Gujjar boy makes it to IIM Ahmedabad with 98.5 percentile
May 09, 2020 20:48 IST
NIA nabs alleged narco terrorist with Hizbul link from Sirsa
May 09, 2020 20:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.