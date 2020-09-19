Kangana Ranaut shares a stunning no make-up pic, says she’s been ‘sun kissed in the mountains’

Actor Kangana Ranaut shared a beautiful no make-up selfie on Friday, saying that she has been ‘sun kissed’ in the mountains. The actor, who made a brief visit to Mumbai last week, is back at her home town, Manali in Himachal Pradesh.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Sun kissed in the mountains.” The picture shows her lying on her back and taking a selfie. She is wearing a dark blue T-shirt and has no make-up on. The sun’s rays fall gently on her face as she takes a picture.

Kangana has been sharing throwbacks and intimate family portraits on social media. She also shared a picture of her parents from their younger days and wrote: “One of my most favourite pictures of my parents, mom wants to click a little romantic pose but papa getting so awkward ha ha. The generation of love letters and romance through the eyes, Amazing!” Earlier, she had shared another throwback picture of her nephew Prithvi Raj and her pet dog and had described them as “my babies”.

Kangana has made controversial claims and counter claims over the last couple of months, calling out a host of Bollywood biggies including filmmakers Karan Johar, Mahesh Bhatt and Anurag Kashyap, actors Taapsee Pannu, Alia Bhatt and Swara Bhasker in the aftermath of the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Her comments on veteran actor and Member of Parliament Jaya Bachchan’s speech on targeting of Bollywood was panned extensively. She also called actor and former Congress party member Urmila Matondkar a ‘soft porn star’. She also mentioned Sunny Leone in her tweets on Urmila.

Despite so many controversial statements, Kangana has maintained that she never begins a fight. Taking to Twitter, she wrote: “I may come across as a very ladaku person but it’s not true, I have a record of never starting a fight, I will quit twitter if anyone can prove otherwise, I never start a fight but I finish every fight. Lord Krishna said when someone aks you to fight you mustn’t deny them.”

Kangana had a run-in with Shiv Sena too when she compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Prominent leader of the party, Sanjay Raut, used a slur to hit back at the actor and told her not to return to Mumbai. Taking up the challenge and after receiving Y-plus security from the home ministry, she landed in Mumbai on September 9, only to find her office in Pali Hill area of the city partially broken down by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for ‘illegal constructions’. Kangana later returned to her home town, after meeting the Governor of Maharashtra.

