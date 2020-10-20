Kangana Ranaut shares inside pics and video of brother’s haldi ceremony, shares her gorgeous look for the event

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s family in Manali is in the midst of not one but two weddings. On Sunday, she had shared her brother’s pre-wedding ritual video. Now, she has shared the same for her cousin Karan.

Sharing it, she wrote: “After @rangoli_r_chandel wedding more than a decade ago there was no wedding in the family, all thanks to me, but today my brothers Karan and Aksht broke the jinx and our ancestral house is drowned in wedding festivities. Two weddings in three weeks starting with Karan ki Haldi today.” The video shows at least half a dozen women applying haldi on the face, hands and feet of Karan. Kangana is wearing a pretty embroidered salwar kameez.

On Sunday, sharing badhai ceremony video of her brother Akshat’s pre-wedding function, she had written in Hindi: “Today (I shall share) a few pictures from Badhai ceremony of my brother Aksht. In Himachal, it is a tradition that the first invite is sent to the maternal uncle, Aksht’s wedding is in November. The invites will now be sent across to everyone. This is called Badhai ceremony.” It was during this ritual that her sister Rangoli was seen wearing one of Kangana’s sarees.

In April this year, sharing a throwback picture from her childhood, she had said that two of her brothers - Akshat and Karan - featuring in the picture with her, would be getting married in November. She had written: “This picture was clicked in January 1998 at my parents house in Mandi, two kids standing beside me are my brothers Aksht and Karan and both r getting married now in November, never saw such excitement in our family, yet I wonder where did we loose all those years #throwback.”

Also read: Kapil Sharma finally responds to Mukesh Khanna’s attack on his show, calling it ‘vulgar’: ‘I prefer to focus on my work’

Kangana has been rather vocal on a number of topics related to the film industry. Earlier this month of October 17, on the orders of a local court, Mumbai Police had registered an FIR against the actor and Rangoli for allegedly promoting enmity between different communities and other charges.

The Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate’s court had ordered the police to investigate a complaint filed by Munawwar Ali Sayyed, a Bollywood casting director and fitness trainer, which referred to Ranaut’s and her sister’s tweets and other statements.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter