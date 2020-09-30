Sections
Kangana Ranaut shares journey from being considered ‘village clown’ to sitting in front rows of top fashion weeks. See pics

Kangana Ranaut said that she used to wear pearl necklaces and thigh-high socks as a child but was laughed at in the village. Sharing photos, she talked about her journey from ‘village clown’ to attending the top fashion weeks.

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 09:07 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut said that she was ‘laughed at’ as a child for her fashion choices.

Kangana Ranaut had an eye for fashion even as a little girl, but she was ‘laughed at’ back then. She took to Twitter to share pictures of her journey from being considered a ‘village clown’ to sitting in the front rows of the London, Paris, New York fashion weeks.

The first picture shared by Kangana is one from her childhood, in which she is seen posing in a floral knee-length dress with a string of pearls around her neck and thigh-high socks. The second photo is a close-up of her as an adult, smiling. In the third picture, she is seen wearing the same clothes as in the second photo, and sitting in the front row at a fashion event.

“When I was a little girl I decorated myself with pearls, cut my own hair, wore thigh high socks and heels. People laughed at me. From being a village clown to attending front rows of London, Paris, New York Fashion weeks I realised fashion is nothing but freedom of expression,” she wrote.

 



In the past, Kangana has shown her support to local stores as well. Last year, she was seen wearing a saree worth Rs 600 that she picked up from Kolkata.

Also read | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares hate messages, says she was called ‘kaali chudail’: End colourism

Kangana’s sister and manager, Rangoli Chandel, had shared a picture on Twitter and written, “On her way to Jaipur today Kangana is wearing Rs 600 sari she picked from Kolkata, she was shocked to know one can get such good organic cotton in this amount and it is heart breaking to see how hard our people work and how little they earn... Please support our own before international brands take away this also from them #Indianweavers.”

On the work front, Kangana was shooting for Vijay’s Thalaivi, a biopic on former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa, when the coronavirus pandemic struck. She also has Sarvesh Mewara’s Tejas, in which she plays an Indian Air Force pilot, and Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad in the pipeline.

