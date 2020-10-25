Kangana Ranaut shares pictures of partially demolished property decked up for Dussehra: ‘My broken dream is smiling in your face’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has shared pictures of her Mumbai office premises, which were partially demolished by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation in September. Kangana tagged Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut in her post.

She wrote on Twitter, “My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra.”

A war of words between the Rajya Sabha member and Bollywood actor erupted over Kangana’s comment about “Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.” She had also said that she feared Mumbai Police more than what she has dubbed as ‘movie mafia’.

Raut retaliated in an editorial in Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana. “If that girl (Actor Kangana Ranaut) will apologise to Maharashtra, then I will think about it (of apologising). She calls Mumbai a mini Pakistan. Does she have the courage to say the same about Ahmedabad?” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Also read: Hansal Mehta on Kangana Ranaut, Simran: ‘She took charge of the set, began directing other actors’

The war of words escalated when the BMC carried out a partial demolition of her property, citing structural irregularities. Reacting to the demolition, the actor wrote in a tweet, “I had my office opening on 15th Jan, shortly after corona hit us, like most of us I haven’t worked ever since, don’t have money to renovate it, I will work from those ruins keep that office ravaged as a symbol of a woman’s will that dared to rise in this world.”

Kangana is seeking damages, and Raut has denied her allegations that he was behind the demolition.

Follow @htshowbiz for more