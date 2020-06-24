Kangana Ranaut shares struggles of not being a star kid, film on the life of an aspiring struggler to be named Sushant

Is music industry run on favouritism? Here’s what singers and musicians have to say

Nepotism and favouritism — these two words refuse to leave public memory when it comes to Bollywood. The former especially is the current hot word too, social media being abuzz with talks of how preferences come into play, and not talent, when it comes to films. And singer Sonu Nigam dropped one more bomb in his recent video, claiming that this happens in the music industry as well, and newcomer singers don’t get enough chances.

Second film on Sushant Singh Rajput announced, to be titled Sushant

Another film has been announced on Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput who died on June 14. Filmmaker Sanoj Mishra has announced his film and titled it Sushant. Sanoj, however, clarified during the launch that it is not a biopic and is the story of strugglers who reach Mumbai in the hope of fulfilling their dreams.

Kangana Ranaut recalls not being able to afford clothes for award functions, because ‘I wasn’t a star kid’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that after one of her exes accused her of being a ‘gold digger’, she decided to prove everyone wrong by becoming one of the richest persons in the country by age 50.

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil issues appeal: ‘Rebel against nepotism, but don’t use Sushant Singh Rajput as a reason’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan has issued an appeal to fans to desist from descending in a blame game after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, calling it a “most futile act”. Sushant’s death has led to social media outrage, with many believing that the actor was ostracized by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’.

When Sophie Turner agreed that Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington deserved heftier salary than her

Actor Sophie Turner was paid less than her co-star Kit Harington on the final season of Game of Thrones, and she was fine with it. Calling the salaries on the show ‘tricky’, Sophie said in a Harper’s Bazaar piece that Kit deserved more money because he had a bigger storyline.

