Kangana Ranaut, sister Rangoli spend quality time with family, see their new pic here

Actor Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel shared a family picture with their aunt on Thursday. Irrespectively of the storm that Kangana has let loose in public sphere in the wake of the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, she is making the best of her family time in her hometown, Manali.

Sharing the picture, Rangoli wrote: “Pahadi angles, at Bua ji house our Phupha ji is an ex serviceman, posing with his caps Jai Hind ..” In the picture, the Bollywood sisters, wearing western casuals, pose with an elderly lady (their paternal aunt, as Rangoli describes here). She too is in a pair of trousers with a red top. All three wear caps.

Kangana has been at the forefront of, what she claims, to get justice for Sushant. After the unfortunate death of Sushant, the whole issue of nepotism and the very functioning of Bollywood has come into sharp focus.

In an interview to Republic TV, Kangana had hit out at Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker and called them ‘needy outsiders’ and ‘B grade actresses’. She had said: “What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, ‘Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?”

Kangana had also commented on how Sushant’s Chhichhore was a better film as compared to Gully Boy, even as the latter won many awards. Kangana has also spoken about powerful figures like Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise.

