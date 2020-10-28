Kangana Ranaut slams attack on Malvi Malhotra, says ‘this is what happens to small town strugglers’

Kangana Ranaut has offered her support to actor Malvi Malhotra, who suffered injuries after a knife attack outside her home in Mumbai for allegedly refusing a man’s marriage proposal. Malvi, who is best known for her appearance on hit television soap Udaan, had asked Kangana for help, adding that she, too, is from Kangana’s home state, Himachal Pradesh.

Kangana wrote in a tweet, “This is the truth of film industry, this is what happens to small town strugglers who don’t have connections and proper channels, nepotism kids might defend themselves as much they want but how many of them have been stabbed, raped and killed?” Tagging National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma, Kangana added, “Dear Malvi I am with you, I read you are critical, I pray for you dear girl, requesting @sharmarekha ji to take immediate actions against the culprit, we are with you and we will get you justice. Please have faith.”

Malvi, in an interaction with the media, had said, according to IANS, “I would like to request Rekha Sharma ji who is a chairperson of National Commission for Women to look into this matter and support me. I would also like to request Kangana Ranaut ji to support me in this matter because I also belong to Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The kind of incidence which has happened to me in Mumbai, I didn’t expect it in my dreams, so I just want their support in my fight against the injustice.”

The incident took place around 9 pm on Monday in Versova area of Andheri when Malvi was returning home from a cafe. The accused, Yogesh Mahipal Singh, who was in a car, stopped her on the way and asked why she had discontinued talking to him, a police official said.

This led to an argument between them and the accused stabbed the actor with a knife in the abdomen and on both hands and fled, he said.

Malvi was rushed to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment, the official said. "We have registered an FIR against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), and are conducting an investigation into the case," Versova police station's senior inspector Raghvendra Thakur said.

