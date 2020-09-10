Kangana Ranaut slams ‘Bullywood activists’, Amitabh Bachchan shoots for Kaun Banega Crorepati

Here are top 5 entertainment news stories:

Ankita Lokhande on Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest: ‘Should she have allowed a depressed man to consume drugs?’

Ankita Lokhande has penned a note on Instagram explaining why she called Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest and act of “karma”. She has also shared a message for her haters, claiming that Rhea was at fault behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s alleged drug consumption, despite knowing about his mental condition.

Piyush Mishra on nepotism in Bollywood: ‘No Kapoor or Khan family came in my way, but dadagiri does exist’

While admitting that many senior actors, writers and celebs use power in the wrong way, actor-singer-poet Piyush Mishra, has claimed he has never been adversely affected due to nepotism or any of the Bollywood families (Kapoors or Khans) interfering in his work.

Kangana Ranaut hits out at ‘Fancy feminists, Bullywood activists’, says ‘You deserve the treatment you get from me’

As the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday demolished “illegal alterations” at the Bandra property of actor Kangana Ranaut, she hit back saying ‘My Mumbai is PoK now’. The actor has claimed that there were no illegal structures in her home.

Rapper Raftaar tests positive for Covid-19, says he’s ‘fit and fine’

Rapper Raftaar on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently home quarantined. The 31-year-old rapper said he was supposed to start shooting for the latest season of MTV’s reality show Roadies, and therefore got himself tested for the coronavirus.

Salman Khan to shoot for Bigg Boss 14 and Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai in October: report

Salman Khan is set to shoot the Bigg Boss 14 premiere episode on October 1 and then resume the final schedule of his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai reportedly. The actor is said to have returned to his Bandra residence after spending several months at his Panvel farmhouse.

