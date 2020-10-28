Kangana Ranaut supports Malvi Malhotra, Suhana Khan reacts as Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya makes Instagram debut

Kangana Ranaut spoke in support of TV actor Malvi Malhotra after she was attacked. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda has made his Instagram debut.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Kangana Ranaut slams attack on Malvi Malhotra, says ‘this is what happens to small town strugglers’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has offered her support to Malvi Malhotra, a television actor who was allegedly stabbed by a jilted lover on Monday. Kangana said that ‘small town strugglers’ cannot protect themselves as well as ‘nepotism kids’.

Read more here

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters, fearing arrest by CBI, request Bombay HC for early hearing

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sisters Priyanka and Meetu Singh, who have been named in an FIR by Rhea Chakraborty, are seeking an early hearing of their petition, as they reportedly fear being arrested by the CBI at any moment.

Read more here

Agastya Nanda’s quirky Instagram debut makes Suhana Khan want to unfollow him, Alia Bhatt asks ‘please explain your behaviour’

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson launched a quirky Instagram account earlier this week. His friend Suhana Khan already wants to unfollow him, while Alia Bhatt is demanding an explanation for his behaviour.

Read more here

Jasmin Bhasin’s ‘good friend’ Aly Goni is all set to enter Bigg Boss 14 house: report

Model Aly Goni, who has been closely following the developments inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and is known for his unflinching support for ‘good friend’ Jasmin Bhasin, will reportedly enter the house in November.

Read more here

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi defends friend Kavita Kaushik, calls Pavitra Punia ‘bhigi billi’

Actor Kamya Punjabi has commented on the latest developments inside the Bigg Boss house. She attacked Pavitra Punia, who has had tiffs with Kavita Kaushik, a wild card entrant entrusted with captaincy task.

Read more here

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter