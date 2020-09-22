Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Deepika Padukone as probe into drug angle in Sushant Singh Rajput case intensifies

Actor Kangana Ranaut is taking potshots at Deepika Padukone on Twitter after new developments in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Kangana ridiculed Deepika’s depression awareness campaign, hinting it’s a consequence of ‘drug abuse’.

Sharing a news clip on Twitter, Kangana wrote, “Repeat after me, depression is a consequence of drug abuse. So called high society rich star children who claim to be classy and have a good upbringing ask their manager ,” MAAL HAI KYA?” #boycottBollywoodDruggies #DeepikaPadukone.” After Sushant’s death by suicide in June, Deepika took to social media to spread awareness about mental health using the phrase ‘repeat after me’.

The drug probe into Sushant’s death by the Narcotic Control Bureau is getting more intense every week. On Monday, it was reported that Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Simone Khambatta will be summoned by the NCB after they were named by actor Rhea Chakraborty. NCB’s deputy director KPS Malhotra said, “Sara, Rakul, and Simone will be summoned this week.”

A few news channels have also found WhatsApp chats between Sushant’s former manager Jaya Saha, a ‘K’ and a ‘D’, discussing drug supplies. As per a Republic report, the chat messages are from October 2017 and show ‘D’ asking for “maal” from ‘K’ who replies that she has it, but it is at home. ‘D’ also then clarifies that she needs “hash” and not “weed” as they plan to meet up at a restaurant.

Investigations into the drug angle has led the NCB to Amritsar and Pakistan with organisations supplying cocaine and other hard drugs to Mumbai, and to Bollywood. “We have a fair idea as to who is involved in the Bollywood drug scene and (who the) Mumbai suppliers (are). The evidence is being collected before the consumers of hard drugs including heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine and their suppliers are charged,” said a senior NCB official who is familiar with the investigations in the case. The official spoke on the condition that he is not named.

