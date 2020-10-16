Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Jaya Bachchan’s thali comment, calls herself Bollywood’s ‘first ever legitimate action heroine’

Sections
Kangana Ranaut has begun training for her upcoming action dramas - Tejas and Dhakaad - in real earnest. On Friday, she shared a video showing her training routine.She had put on 20 kgs for her film, Thalaivi.

Kangana Ranaut has began training for her upcoming films Dhaakad and Tejas.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has begun training for her upcoming action dramas - Tejas and Dhakaad. She shared a video and called herself Bollywood’s first ever legitimate action heroine’.

Sharing the video, she wrote: “I have started action training for my upcoming action films #Tejas and #Dhakaad I play a Fauji and a Spy respectively in these films. Bollywood ki thali may have given me a lot but post Manikarnika success I too have given Bollywood it’s first ever legitimate action heroine.” The video shows her doing a range of exercise routines - from boxing to kickboxing to a series of floor exercises, showing flexibility and strength.

 

Only on Wednesday, Kangana had revealed how after gaining 20 kgs for her upcoming J Jayalalithaa biopic, Thalaivi, she had begun the process of shedding it and getting back to her earlier self. She had written: “I had gained 20kgs for Thalaivi, now that we are very close to completing it, need to go back to my earlier size, agility, metabolism and flexibility. Waking up early and going for a jog/walk .... who all are with me ?” The picture she had shared appeared to be from her pre-Thalaivi days and showed her in her fit and skinny avatar, doing an intricate yoga posture.

Speaking about the actor’s weight gain, her sister and manager Rangoli had tweeted, “In TWM Kangana had a bike accident and got 52 stitches in her foot, in Manikarnika her actor accidentally hit her head with a heavy metal sword she got 15 stitches on her forehead, now she has gained lot of weight put her health at stake. We salute all the artists who transcend their human limitations only to reach out to us.”

Kangana had recently also shared pictures from the new schedule of Thalaivi shoot in Chennai, which shows her fuller self. She had written: “With the blessings of Jaya Ma we completed one more schedule of Thalaivi- the revolutionary leader. After corona many things are different but between action and before cut nothing changes. Thank you team @vishnuinduri @shaaileshrsingh #alvijay.”

