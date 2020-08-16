Sections
Home / Bollywood / Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar and Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, calls out portrayal of patriotism

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Karan Johar and Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl, calls out portrayal of patriotism

The Twitter handle of Kangana Ranaut’s team has shared a Hindi poem she wrote for filmmaker Karan Johar. Karan’s production Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl recently released on Netflix.

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 11:45 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Kangana Ranaut has criticised Karan Johar’s latest production, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Kangana Ranaut has written a poem for Karan Johar, as a dig at his latest production, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. While the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer received positive reviews, the film also attracted controversy for its portrayal of the Indian Air Force.

The official handle of Kangana’s team shared the poem on Twitter, “Karan Johar ke liye shayari arz hai...Humein nationalism ki dukaan chalani hai par deshbhakti nahi dikhani hai. Pakistan se war wali filmein bahut chalti hain, Hum bhi banaenge lekin uska villain bhi Hindustani hai. Ab third gender bhi aa gaya army mein lekin Karan Johar tu kab samjhega senani sirf senani hai. (A poem for Karan Johar...we want to jump aboard the nationalism bandwagon but won’t show patriotism. Films based on war with Pakistan earn money so we will make such films but the villains in these will still be Indian. Now the third gender has also entered the army, when will you understand, Karan Johar, that a soldier is simply a soldier?).”

 

The team had also criticised Gunjan Saxena, the film, earlier and tweeted, “All n all GS remains a petty film missing the larger picture and essence of a soldier’s life, proving her opponents right who said we are here to protect Bharat Mata but you are here for equal opportunity, that’s pretty much sums up the film in the end Gunjan wins not India.SAD !”



 

 

“Also what is with reluctant desh bhakti, many times Gunjan says in the film’ I don’t love my nation I just want to fly the plane’there was no arc to show she fell in love with the country n how she understood the real meaning of uniform!! All she says, ‘papa won’t let you down’,” the tweet read.

While the Indian Air Force and a few individuals, including the chief of National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma insist the film is an unrealistic portrayal of gender discrimination in the air force, former flight lieutenant Gunjan Saxena has specified she never faced discrimination and also defended the film, saying it shows that she got equal opportunities.

