Kangana Ranaut talks about Bollywood ‘racket’, questions why Aamir Khan didn’t condole Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

Kangana Ranaut has questioned why no one from Bollywood demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She mentioned the existence of a ‘racket’ in Bollywood, where one person follows the lead of the other in whether or not to comment on an issue.

In an interview with Republic TV, Kangana questioned the silence of Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Aditya Chopra, Rani Mukerji and others. She said in Hindi, “Have you seen how this racket works? If one person does not say anything, the entire racket does not say anything. No one demanded a CBI probe for Sushant. If you see, Aamir Khan worked with Sushant in PK. But if he does not say anything, even Anushka will not say anything, Raju Hirani will not say anything, Aditya Chopra and his wife Rani Mukerji will also not say anything. This racket works like a gang.”

Kangana said that despite Sushant being an important member of the film industry, people were treating the news of his death as if ‘some fly or mosquito has died’. “Even now, there are only a few who are saying anything, the rest are keeping mum. You and the entire country can see that. If you do not have a guilty conscience, why are you not saying anything about the death of someone who has been your colleague and an important part of your industry? You are making it look like some fly or mosquito has died. Do you not have any words to say for him? His father and his family members are crying, do you not have a single word of condolence for him? Can you not request for a CBI probe? You will not do it. Why? What are you scared of? This has been exposed in front of the entire country,” she said.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ordered a CBI probe into Sushant’s death, emphasising the need for a ‘fair, competent and impartial probe’. The move has been welcomed by his family members and several Bollywood stars, including Kangana. Hailing the apex court’s verdict, she had tweeted, “Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such a strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING. #CBITakesOver.”

Kangana has been sharing impassioned videos on social media after Sushant’s death, questioning the role of the ‘movie mafia’ and their ‘lapdog journalists’. She has alleged that the heavyweights of Bollywood attempted to sabotage his career because he was an outsider who did not suck up to them.

However, Vikas Singh, the lawyer of Sushant’s father KK Singh, had said in an earlier interview that nepotism was ‘a different angle completely’ and had nothing to do with the case. “If tomorrow, the Mumbai Police feel that any outsider or any person who comes from a small town to this industry needs protection and they feel like it is a cognisable offence, then they can go ahead and do that angle. In my legal mind, it really does not require the police to go into this matter. Maybe an actors’ association or producers’ association can take up this matter but I don’t think that this case has anything to do with what Kangana has suggested or anybody else is talking about,” he had told Zoom.

