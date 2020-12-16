Kangana Ranaut targets Diljit Dosanjh, Priyanka Chopra again; asks ‘who will pay for’ losses incurred due to farmers’ protest

Kangana Ranaut attacked Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra yet again, for expressing solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm bills. She claimed that the protest resulted in a cumulative loss of Rs 70,000 crore and reminded them of the ‘serious consequences’ of their support to the farmers.

“Cost of farmers protests so far 70,000 crores, because of dharna economic slowdown in neighbouring industries and small factories, might lead to riots, @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra you understand our actions have serious consequences please tell me who will pay for this?,” she asked on Twitter.

Earlier too, Kangana targeted Diljit and Priyanka, claiming that they were ‘misleading and encouraging’ farmers’ protests, but would be ‘hailed by the left media’ and given awards.

Kangana retweeted pictures of protesting farmers demanding the release of a few activists arrested for allegedly inciting violence and wrote, “Problem is not just them but each and every individual who supports them and opposes #FarmersBill_2020 they are all aware how important this bill is for farmers still they provoke innocent farmers to incite violence, hatred and Bharat Band for their petty gains.”

“People like @diljitdosanjh and @priyankachopra will be hailed by the left media for misleading and encouraging farmers protests, pro Islamists and anti India film industry and brands will flood them with offers and English/living in colonial hangover media houses will felicitate them with awards, the problem is whole system is designed to make anti nationals flourish and grow and we are too less in numbers against a corrupt system, but I am sure magic will happen in every fight of GOOD versus EVIL, evil has been much stronger, JAI SHRI RAM,” she added.

Diljit joined the farmers’ agitation at the Delhi border earlier this month and reportedly donated Rs 1 crore to buy warm clothes for the protestors. Priyanka, meanwhile, extended her support to them on Twitter and wrote, “Our farmers are India’s Food Soldiers. Their fears need to be allayed. Their hopes need to be met. As a thriving democracy, we must ensure that this crises is resolved sooner than later.”

