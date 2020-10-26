Kangana Ranaut targets Uddhav Thackeray’s ganja fields comment: ‘Why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra?’

Actor Kangana Ranaut has gone all out against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray after he defended his state and launched a veiled attack on Kangana and Himachal Pradesh, calling it the place where “ganja” is cultivated.

Without naming Kangana Ranaut or Himachal Pradesh, Uddhav had said during his Dussehra speech on Sunday that some people come to Mumbai for bread and butter and abuse the city by calling it Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). “Mumbai is PoK, there are drug addicts everywhere – they are painting such a picture. They don’t know in our house we grow tulsi, not ganja. Ganja fields are in your state, you know where, not in our Maharashtra,” he said.

Kangana took to Twitter and responded, “Chief Minister you are a very petty person, Himachal is called Dev Bhumi it has the maximum number of temples also no zero crime rate, yes it has a very fertile land it grows apples, kiwis, pomegranate, strawberries one can grow anything here.”

She continued, “You being a leader having such a vengeful, myopic and ill informed views about a state which has has been the abode of Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati along with many great saints like Markandya and Manu Rishi, Pandavas spent large part of their exile in Himachal Pardesh.”

“You should be ashamed of yourself chief minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don’t agree with you, you don’t deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME,” she added.

Correcting a typo and claiming that there were no crimes in Himachal Pradesh, she said, “I am overwhelmed at this open bullying by a working CM so there is a typo in first tweet, it should be no crime in Himachal, yes clarifying again we don’t have poor or very rich people or any crimes in Himachal, it’s a spiritual place with very innocent and kind people.”

Again charging her guns at the CM, she said, “Look at the audacity of a working CM he is dividing the country who has made him Maharashtra ka thekedaar? He is just a public servant there was someone else before him soon he will be out someone else will come to serve the state, why is he behaving like he owns Maharashtra?”

“Just how beauty of Himalayas belongs to every Indian, opportunities that Mumbai offers too belongs to each one of us, both are my homes, Uddhav Thackeray don’t you dare to snatch our democratic rights and divide us, your filthy speeches are a vulgar display of your incompetence,” she added.

The Shiv Sena-led coalition government has been at the receiving end of criticism by Kangana over the death of Sushant Singh in June this year. While Mumbai Police termed it a suicide case, Sushant’s family filed a case against Rhea Chakraborty, alleging abetment to suicide and misappropriation of funds. Rhea and her family are now being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau.

