Kangana Ranaut to host brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur, Kavita Kaushik is back on Bigg Boss 14

Kangana Ranaut will be hosting her brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur. Kavita Kaushik has returned to Bigg Boss house.

Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day:

Kavita Kaushik returns to Bigg Boss 14, had claimed those supporting Eijaz Khan were ‘trying to make a fool of audience’

Bigg Boss 14 wild card contestant Kavita Kaushik, who was voted out of the show a week after her entry, is back in Salman Khan’s show. She had taken on former Bigg Boss contestants supporting Eijaz Khan before she returned to the house.

Kangana Ranaut gives a glimpse into brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur, says growing up he was ‘her partner in crime’, see pic

Kangana Ranaut has shared a glimpse into festivities planned around brother Aksht’s destination wedding in Udaipur. She also shared a photo from their childhood, and remembered how he was always her ‘partner in crime’.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Abhay Deol celebrate Joe Biden, Kamala Harris’ win: ‘Dream big, anything can happen’

Celebs took to social media to celebrate the win of Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris. Priyanka Chopra, Abhay Deol and Nimrat Kaur were among those who shared their thoughts.

Masaba Gupta reflects on her ‘mixed child’ roots after Kamala Harris’ win, Priyanka showers love: ‘I thought I was the only one of my kind’

Actor Neena Gupta’s daughter Masaba Gupta shared her views about growing up in Mumbai as a ‘mixed child’ after the win of Vice President - Elect, Kamala Harris.

Krushna Abhishek threatens to walk off Kapil Sharma’s show after seeing ‘too many guests’

Krushna Abhishek walked off the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show for this hilarious reason. Here’s how the celebrity guests reacted.

