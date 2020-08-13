Kangana Ranaut urges for CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: ‘We deserve to know the truth’

Kangana Ranaut, once again, extended her support to a demand for a CBI (Central bureau of Investigation) probe into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She shared a video to put forward her demand.

In the video, Kangana can be heard saying “We want CBI for Sushant Singh Raiput, we deserve to know the truth.” Dressed in a sobre peach coloured dress, Kangana is seen holding a placard that says “Justice for Sushant CBI For SSR.” The caption for the video read, “Mumbai police wants to rush the probe Sanjay Raut saying they are almost done with the investigation, we deserve to know the truth #CBIForSSR iijusticeforSushanthSinqhRaiput @shwetasinghkirt an 1912.”

Kangana has been voicing her concerns and a demand for a fair probe into Sushant’s death for some time now. The late actor’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti and former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande have been voicing similar concerns and the trio have ben supporting each other’s posts online.

Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant’s girlfriend had also requested for a CBI probe earlier but she has been insisting on carrying out the investigations in Maharashtra ever since Sushant’s family filed an FIR against her in Patna.

As Rhea’s plea in the Supreme Court went for hearing on Thursday, Shweta also posted a video in the morning, demanding a CBI probe into her brother’s death. “We stand together as a nation for CBI Enquiry! Demanding an unbiased investigation is our right and we expect nothing but the truth to come out. #CBIForSSR #Warriors4SSR #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput @PMOIndia @narendramodi @AmitShah,” she tweeted. Ankita was quick to respond and wrote, “We will find the truth and get justice di . #worriors4SSR #JusiceForSushant #Truthwins.”

Sushant was found dead on June 14 and since then, the Mumbai police is probing the case. Sushant’s father Krishna Kishore Singh had lodged an FIR in Patna against Chakraborty and others, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

