‘Kangana Ranaut used to be a very good friend of mine, I do not know this new Kangana,’ says Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has shared his observation of Kangana Ranaut, who has been making headlines with her statements on filmmakers, industry colleagues and nepotism. The Manmarziyaan director has said he doesn’t know “this new Kangana” and that if even her close family members and friends cannot see what she’s doing, then the reality is that she has no one of her own in today’s time.

Anurag took to Twitter post midnight to share his views on the situation. He shared an old interview of Kangana where she is seen addressing controversies revolving around her film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. He wrote, “I saw Kangana’s interview yesterday. She used to be a very good friend of mine at one time. She used to encourage me by coming for my films. But I do not know this new Kangana. And I just saw this scary interview of hers, which is just after the release of Manikarnika.”

Commenting on the same interview, he added, “Intoxication of success and vigour seduces everyone equally, whether it is insider or outsider. “Learn from me, be like me”, I have never heard this from her before 2015. And since then, it has come to the point that those who are not with me are all mean and sycophantic.”

In a series of tweets in Hindi, he went on to write, “The one who abuses all his directors, who sits in the edit and cuts the roles of all the co-stars. With whom any of her old directors, who used to admire Kangana, shy away from working with her. This power which Kangana feels has earned, to suppress others...”

“By not showing the mirror to that Kangana, you are finishing her by making her sit on your head. I have nothing more to say. What the hell is she doing? She is talking nonsense. All will end here. And since I adored her a lot, I am not able to tolerate this Kangana. Others may speak or remain silent...

“I’ll speak. @KanganaTeam. It’s enough. And if this is not visible even to your family members and your friends, then the reality is that everyone is using you and today no one is your very own. The rest is your wish, whatever you want to abuse me, keep going.”

