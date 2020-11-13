Kangana Ranaut visits family deity with newly-wed brother, sister-in-law and parents: ‘Went to our kuldevi for darshan’

Kangana Ranaut with her family at a temple in Rajasthan after her brother’s wedding.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, her brother Aksht, sister-in-law Ritu and her parents visited their family deity in Udaipur, post the wedding. Kangana shared pictures on Twitter.

Sharing pictures, she wrote: “Today post wedding rituals, our family went to our Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan.” One of the pictures shows Kangana and her family standing at the entrance of the deity’s room with folded hands. They are all dressed in festive clothes, with actor’s sister-in-law in a bright red sari. The actor herself looked resplendent in a black embroidered churidar kurta, with her dull mehendi green dupatta and maang tika stealing the show.

Before the start of the functions, Kangana had mentioned in a tweet that their family originally hails from Udaipur in Rajasthan. She had written: “This is such a lovely time for my family and me, I am hosting my brother’s destination wedding in Udaipur where Ranauts originally hail from, leaving for my parents house now, because of corona it’s a small intimate gathering now but excitement is the same.”

In the last two days, Kangana and her sister Rangoli have shared a number of pictures and videos from the various pre-wedding functions such as haldi and mehendi as well as from the wedding function.

Also read: Katrina Kaif shares bright beach pics from Maldives, gives tour of her stunning room with private pool

Sharing pictures of the sisters, putting mehendi patterns on Aksht’s palms, Rangoli had written: “Haldi Mehandi ceremony.” Another video shared by the two sisters showed them dancing to the rhythms of Rajasthani folk songs. Later, they danced with famous Kalbeliya dancers of the state.

Congratulating the newly weds and sharing a post-wedding picture, Kangana had written: “Dear friends, bless my brother Aksht and his new bride Ritu, hope they find great companionship in this new phase of their lives.”

Follow @htshowbiz on Twitter