Kangana Ranaut visits Siddhivinayak, Mumba Devi temples, says she feels ‘protected and welcomed’. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who landed in Mumbai recently, has shared pictures from her visit to Siddhivinayak and Mumba Devi temples in the city. She also said that she felt “welcomed and protected” after visiting the temples and seeking blessings.

Kangana, and her sister-in-law Ritu are seen in gorgeous saris while sister Rangoli wore a salwar-suit. One of the images showed Kangana surrounded by security personnel while the other one showed her posing with her family. One image was a close up of the actor. Also accompanying the actor were her brother Aksht and his wife, Ritu as well.

Sharing the pictures, Kangana wrote on Twitter, “The amount of hostility I faced for standing up for my beloved city Mumbai baffled me, today I went to Mumba devi and Shri Siddhivinayak ji and got their blessings, I feel protected, loved and welcomed. Jai Hind Jai Maharashtra.”

Earlier, pictures and video of Kangana’s arrival in the city were also doing the rounds online.

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June, Kangana was gave several controversial statements. Kangana even compared Mumbai with Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), claiming that she felt unsafe in the city. The statement was not well-received by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and many other prominent citizens. Sanjay even challenged her to return to Mumbai.

She did return to the city in September but only after the central government gave her Y-plus security. Announcing her decision to make a brief visit to Mumbai on September 9 this year, she had tweeted: “I see many people are threatening me to not come back to Mumbai so I have now decided to travel to Mumbai this coming week on 9th September, I will post the time when I land at the Mumbai airport, kisi ke baap mein himmat hai toh rok le (stop me if you can).” She had responded to a tweet by MP Parvesh Sahib Singh, who had written in Hindi, “Does Mumbai belong to just one person? What is happening in Maharashtra?”

While Kangana was on her way to Mumbai, Brihanmumbai Mumbai Corporation (BMC) partially demolished her Pali Hill home, on grounds of structural violations. Kangana has alleged that the action was politically motivated.

Since the early days of pandemic, Kangana has been stationed in her hometown, Manali only making brief visits to Hyderabad for the shoot of her film, Thalaivi.

