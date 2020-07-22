Kangana Ranaut ‘wants to record statement’ on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, but hasn’t been summoned by Mumbai Police

Actor Kangana Ranaut has not received any formal summons from the Mumbai Police, in relation to the ongoing investigation into actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, her team has written in a tweet posted on Wednesday evening. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, and Kangana has made several statements suggesting that he was driven to take the step due to professional reasons.

The tweet reads, “There is no formal summon sent to Kangana , Rangoli keeps getting casual calls from the cops for past 2 weeks, Kangana wants to record statement but we don’t get any response from @mumbaipolice, Here’s a screen shot of message Rangoli ji sent to @mumbaipolice.” The screengrab shows a conversation between Rangoli and a Mumbai Police officer. It begins with “Ya kisi ko bhej de (Or should we send someone?).”

The other person responds, “No madam. As investigation is going in Mumbai on day to day basis.” The first person then asks for a callback and writes, “Dear sir, As we spoke today kindly send us the questions u want to ask Ms. Kangana Ranaut so that Ms. Ranaut can record her statement accordingly. Mr. Ishakaran Bhandari and his number is , anything u need u can our legal team also they will help u with everything u need from our side . Sir we want justice for Sushant singh Rajput and we will co operate u in every possible way !!! Ms. Ranaut is more than willing to record her statement once we receive the questions from your side. Thank you in advance !!!”

This isn’t the first time Kangana’s team has expressed the actor’s enthusiasm for participating in the investigation. On July 2, the team wrote on Twitter, “Ms #KanganaRanaut hasn’t received any such request from @MumbaiPolice yet, but as and when she does, she is more than willing to co-operate,” a tweet by Kangana’s team read.”

