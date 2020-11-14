Kangana Ranaut welcomes ‘devi’ in form of sister-in-law on Diwali, shares pics from ‘andrera’ ritual. See pics

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who is currently enjoying festivities around several weddings in her family, has shared family pictures and a beautiful message for Diwali. Kangana’s brother Aksht recently got married to Ritu in Udaipur, post which the actor’s family welcomed the new bride at their residence.

Kangana tweeted the pics from the ‘andrera’ ceremony on Instagram and wrote, “Diwlai ke din Mahalaxmi ghar aati hai. Humare ghar bhi devi aa rahi hai. Aaj humari bhabhi pehli baar apne ghar aa rahi hai. Is rasm ko Andrera (grihpravesh) kehte hai. Sabko Deepawali ki shubhkaamnayein (Goddess Mahalaxmi comes to our homes on Deepawali. We are also welcoming Goddess in our home - my sister-in-law will come to her house for the first time today and the ritual is called andrera. A happy Deepawali to everyone).”

While Kangana is in a kurta-churidar, the bride is in a red salwar-kurta and can be seen wearing the traditional nosering.

After the wedding, the newly-wed couple went to a temple and paid respects to their “kuldevi”. Kangana shared pictures from the ritual as well. She wrote: “Today post wedding rituals, our family went to our Kuldevi Maa Ambika for Darshan.” One of the pictures shows Kangana and her family standing at the entrance of the deity’s chamber with folded hands. They are all dressed in festive clothes, with actor’s sister-in-law in a bright red sari. The actor herself looked resplendent in a black embroidered churidar kurta, with her dull mehendi green dupatta and maang tika stealing the show.

On the work front, Kangana was recently seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga and has an interesting line up of films including action movie Dhaakad and Tejas, and political biopic Thalaivi.

