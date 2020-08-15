Kangana Ranaut wishes fans on 74th Independence Day, urges all to be productive and make India proud

Actor Kangana Ranaut, joined many other Bollywood celebrities, in wishing fans on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. She also asked fans to do something worthwhile and make India proud.

She wrote in Hindi, “Aayo kuch aisa ban ke dikhayen ki iss desh ki mitti ko bhi hum pe garv ho gaye, swatantra diwas ki hardik subhkamnayen. Jai Hindi (This Independence Day, let us strive to do something productive so that even the soil of this land feels proud of us. My heartfelt wishes on Independence Day)” In the picture, Kangana, wearing a sari, seems to be planting a sapling.

Kangana, who is away in her hometown of Manali, has been very vocal about the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. On Friday, she posted a video calling for a CBI probe into Sushant’s death case. She wrote: “After Sanjay Raut said they are in the last last leg of investigation, #KanganaRanaut joins the global campaign for #JusticeForSushant #CBIForSSR. We deserve nothing but the truth.”

In the video, Kangana said, “We want CBI for Sushant Singh Raiput, we deserve to know the truth.” Kangana has also been spoken about the treatment of outsiders like Sushant in Bollywood. She has attacked a number of actors such as Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, calling them ‘B-grade actresses’ while calling Alia Bhatt and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor ‘below average’.

In a tweet on August 13, her team reacted to a video criticising Alia’s acting in the film Sadak 2, and wrote, “Somebody need to find R Balki he is hiding, he said there are no better actors than Ranbir and Alia. Sharm karlo, thodi sharm karlo, brainwashing ki bhi limit hoti hai (have some shame, there is a limit to brainwashing the public), both pappus are below average glorified by mafia media,their friends and fake awards, their time is up.”

