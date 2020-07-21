Kangana says Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Richa Chadha have ‘bills to pay’: ‘Others may not have my inclination to gain enemies’

After attacking the likes of Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker and Richa Chadha by calling them ‘needy outsiders’ and ‘B-grade actresses’, Kangana Ranaut now claims that she understands their motivations to not support her. She said that they have ‘bills to pay’ and that she gets where they are coming from.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Kangana opened up about the jibes taken at her by Taapsee, Swara and Richa, after she lashed out at them. “It is so sad. I do not know what to say because I have been in their place. People who come from outside, I have said it in my earlier interviews as well, we [outsiders] do not have the comfort of our parents’ houses. I am not Anil Kapoor or Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter. Or when you talk about Swara Bhasker, Taapsee Pannu or Richa Chadha, I understand they have bills to pay for their house; everybody is not and doesn’t want to live the kind of life I aspire. So, I do understand where they’re coming from and there are a lot of pressures,” she said.

Kangana said that by speaking out against the injustices in the film industry, she will only gain enemies and nothing else. ‘While I understand that others may not have my inclination to gain enemies, what I expect from them is just to give respect to other people’s struggle,” she said.

“Taapsee said I have had weird experiences in life. I’m a weirdo? They say I’m an extremist and jobless person. Swara said that my claims of nepotism are fake. Richa says that people are not giving positive vibrations to the universe. Yes, of course, right now the last thing I want to give out is positive vibrations to the universe when we have lost the life of a very significant person. He (Sushant Singh Rajput) wasn’t just another life. We don’t feel very positive about things around. It’s true! But to completely disregard my struggles, is another thing,” she said.

Recently, in an interview, Kangana claimed that the ‘movie mafia’ tried to destroy her in every possible way. She also claimed that Aditya Chopra and Karan Johar joined hands to sabotage Sushant’s career by declaring him a ‘flop star’ whose film could not find any buyers. She was referring to his last release, Drive, which came out directly on Netflix.

In the same interview, Kangana lashed out at Taapsee, Swara and Richa, calling them ‘needy outsiders’ who deny the existence of nepotism and suck up to Karan. She questioned that if nepotism indeed did not exist, why they were still ‘B-grade actresses’ despite being ‘better looking’ and ‘more talented’ than the likes of Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday.

Taapsee hit back in an interview with Hindustan Times and said, “None of my past films have been produced by any of these mafia gangs Kangana keeps targeting and mentioning about, nor any of my future films are from them. So, how is my existence because of nepotism? Or undermining someone’s genuine achievements by crediting wrong sources, and then mocking, is how you prove that you are a true successful outsider?”

