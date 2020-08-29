Kangana talks about Bollywood’s alleged drugs nexus, actor Gurmeet Choudhary injured

Sections
Here are the top 5 entertainment news stories of the day: Kangana Ranaut has spoken about a possible drug nexus in Bollywood and recounted how she was drugged early in her career. Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has reportedly injured himself at a film’s shoot.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 11:55 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gurmeet Choudhary injured his lower back at a film shoot while Kangana Ranaut has spoken about how she was drugged during her early days in Bollywood.

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at 43

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died of colon cancer at 43, his family has said in a statement. The actor had been battling cancer for four years. The actor had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2016.

Kangana Ranaut says she was drugged by a ‘character actor’ when she was struggling, talks about ‘drugs nexus’ in Bollywood

Actor Kangana Ranaut has spoken about an alleged drugs nexus in Bollywood and, in the process, also recounted her personal experience when she was drugged by a ‘character actor’.

Masaba Masaba review: Glossy and good-natured, new Netflix India show plays the Neena Gupta trump card



Netflix’s recent show Masaba Masaba has a confident command over tone - it is neither too frivolous, nor is it overwhelmingly sombre. Woven into the fabric of the show, a semi-autobiographical account of fashion designer Masaba Gupta’s life, is real and relatable drama.



Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged WhatsApp chats about drugs: ‘Doobie required’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, has shared screengrabs of conversations between his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and members of his house staff, allegedly about drugs.

Gurmeet Choudhary suffers back injury at film shoot: report

As per a report, Gurmeet Choudhary was shooting for an action sequence when the accident happened. Gurmeet suffered injury in his lower back and is reportedly in a lot of pain. He is in Jaipur to shoot for his film, The Wife.

