Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Kanika Kapoor among 2020’s most googled personalities in India, Dil Bechara is most searched film

Kanika Kapoor among 2020’s most googled personalities in India, Dil Bechara is most searched film

Kanika Kapoor is among the most googled personalities in India this year. She ranked third on the list, followed by Amitabh Bachchan in the fifth place.

Updated: Dec 10, 2020, 17:08 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kanika Kapoor was diagnosed with coronavirus in April.

Singer Kanika Kapoor, the first Indian celebrity to contract the coronavirus, is the third most searched personality on Google in the country this year. She trails behind only US President-elect Joe Biden and journalist Arnab Goswami.

Kanika received a lot of flak in April this year when she was found positive for the virus after she returned to Mumbai from her London trip. She was accused of flouting safety rules by escaping a health check and meeting friends and relatives at parties in Lucknow. Several persons filed cases against her but nothing ever became of it.

Not just Kanika, actor Amitabh Bachchan also made it to the fifth position on the list. He, too, was among the most searched for this year due to his coronavirus diagnosis in July. He is still the most prominent personality in India to have contracted the virus.

Among the most searched for movies this year was Sushant Singh Rajput’s final, posthumous release, Dil Bechara. The film also marked Sanjana Sanghi’s debut in Bollywood and was made available for free viewing by Disney+ Hotstar in July. Other titles on the list include Soorarai Pottru, Tanhaji, Shakuntala Devi and Gunjan Saxena.

Also read: Deepika Padukone enjoys some sun and snacks with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra during the making of their next

The most searched TV series in India was Netflix’s Spanish presentation, Money Heist. It was followed by Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, Bigg Boss 14, Mirzapur 2 and Paatal Lok.

Internationally, Tom Hanks was the most searched actor while Shakira was the most-searched singer. Parasite became the most searched film and Tiger King the most searched series.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt ready for talks, urge farmer leaders to go through the proposal: Tomar
Dec 10, 2020 17:26 IST
‘Ironic that other countries teach India about democracy’: PM Modi
Dec 10, 2020 15:08 IST
With no end to deadlock on 3 laws, farmers pile up pressure with numbers
Dec 10, 2020 15:30 IST
2 more persons hospitalised with symptoms of Eluru’s mysterious disease die
Dec 10, 2020 17:44 IST

latest news

HTLS 2020 Day 7: Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Abhijit Banerjee and others
Dec 10, 2020 17:48 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman takes stock of MSME dues
Dec 10, 2020 17:46 IST
Congress wants Sonia Gandhi’s biography in Telangana’s school syllabus
Dec 10, 2020 17:46 IST
New Covid-19 antibody test gives results in 20 minutes
Dec 10, 2020 17:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.