Kanika Kapoor says her kids received death threats after Covid-19 controversy: ‘People said my career is finished’

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who became one of 2020’s most googled Indians, has spoken about the aftermath of contracting Covid-19. Kanika had tested positive for the virus in March, after returning from London, and was criticised in public for perceived carelessness, at a time when paranoia surrounding the illness was at its peak.

In an interview, she said that she and her children received death threats. She said that she was told her career was over.

“During this phase, I was very sad and disturbed because I was getting death threats, my kids were getting threats like you should kill yourself,” she told SpotboyE. “Lot of nasty messages were sent to us which was not nice. A lot of people also said that her career is finished. But nobody realised that she is a single mother and after doing so much of hard work and staying away from her kids. She has made this career.”

She expressed gratitude for her family, and said that she felt supported through the difficult time, and emerged out of it. She said that ‘there is nothing to celebrate’ about being one of the most googled Indians of the year, as she ‘was not searched for all the right reasons’.

Kanika was accused of deliberately evading airport screenings and attending a party after returning from the UK, possibly while being infected. She denied that any such screening process was in place, and said that the nation celebrated Holi after she arrived in India. Multiple FIRs were also registered against her for hiding her travel history and attending parties after returning from London on March 9. She was charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

After being discharged from hospital in April, she wrote in a social media post, “I want to especially thank the doctors and nurses who have so graciously taken care of me during a very emotionally testing time. I hope that all can deal with this matter with honesty and sensitivity. Negativity thrown at a person does not change the Reality.”

