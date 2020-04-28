Kanika Kapoor to donate blood plasma, Samantha Akkineni celebrates 33rd birthday

Kanika Kapoor to donate plasma after Covid-19 recovery: report

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who came under fire for perceived reckless behaviour after returning from abroad, has decided to donate plasma after recovering from the coronavirus. Kanika has been under quarantine for several days, after she tested negative for the virus.

Deepika Padukone’s video chat with best friends amid lockdown is all about happy faces and smiles. See pic

As India remains under lockdown to contain coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities including actor Deepika Padukone are relying on group video calls to catch up with their near and dear ones. The actor on Monday set rather perfect friendship goals while practising social distancing as she spent some quality time with her childhood friends Divya Narayan and Sneha Ramchander on group video call.

Did you know Arun Govil played Lakshman in Jeetendra’s film Lav Kush after playing Lord Rama in Ramayan?

The successful rerun of Ramanand Sagar’s 1987 television series Ramayan has made Arun Govil, who played Lord Rama, a household name all over again. Did you know that a decade after the popular show, the actor appeared in a film on the epic Ramayana, this time as Lakshman?

Paras Chhabra opens up about his baldness, says ‘You cannot run away from reality’

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and television actor Paras Chhabra has been open about his baldness and wearing a wig on the popular reality show. Recently, in an interview, he opened up about losing hair and said that he is not bothered about the negativity coming his way.

Happy Birthday Samantha: Five films that are proof of her underrated versatility

Like most of her contemporaries, Samantha Akkineni rose to stardom by taking the quintessential heroine roles in star-studded projects before going on to experimenting with roles that were a proof of her untapped talent. On the occasion of her 33rd birthday, we take a look at five films from her illustrious career.

