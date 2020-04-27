Sections
Kanika Kapoor to donate plasma after Covid-19 recovery: report

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who has recovered from the coronavirus, will reportedly donate her plasma to help other patients.

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 18:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times

Singer Kanika Kapoor was discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS), after the report of her sixth test, came negative. (ANI)

Singer Kanika Kapoor, who came under fire for perceived reckless behaviour after returning from abroad, has decided to donate plasma after recovering from the coronavirus. Kanika has been under quarantine for several days, after she tested negative for the virus.

According to India Today, a team of doctors from King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, will test Kanika’s blood to check if her plasma is fit to be used as a treatment for Covid-19 patients. It is believed that the plasma of survivors contains antibodies. Actor Zoa Morani, who along with her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani also recovered from the virus, had also announced that she’d donate plasma.

The doctors will visit her house to collect a sample for testing, and the singer will donate the plasma on either the 28th or 29th of this month, once cleared. She was discharged from Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) on April 6.

 



On Saturday, she wrote an Instagram note offering clarifications about certain rumours doing the rounds about her. It was being reported that the singer had flouted the quarantine and left her Lucknow home. “I know there are several versions of stories out there about me. Some of these seem to be fuelled even more because I have chosen to be silent till now,” she had written.

Kanika continued in her post, “I am at home in Lucknow spending some quality time with my parents :) Every person that I have come In contact with be It in UK, Mumbai or Lucknow has shown no symptoms of Covid 19, In-fact all those tested have been negative.”

Kanika was criticised for attending public functions after returning from the UK, but she wrote in her defence, “I showed no ill health so did not quarantine myself.”

Multiple FIRs were also registered against her for hiding her travel history and attending lavish parties after returning from London on March 9. She was charged under IPC Section 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and Section 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

