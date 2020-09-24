Kannada actor Rockline Sudhakar dies of cardiac arrest while filming

Sections
Actor Rockline Sudhakar, popular for playing villain, comic and father roles, died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday while shooting for upcoming Kannada film Sugarless.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 15:56 IST

By Karthik Kumar, Hindustan Times

Rockline Sudhakar had tested positive for the coronavirus three months ago.

As per a report by The News Minute, “Sudhakar was with his makeup artist and was prepping for the shoot when he suddenly collapsed. The shoot was taking place in Bannerghatta and he was rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.” The report further added that Sudhakar had a heart surgery before being diagnosed with Covid-19.

“He had an existing heart condition and the doctors said that he suffered a cardiac arrest. He was brought dead to the hospital. He acted in so many films and may his soul rest in peace,” DR Jairaj, President of Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, was quoted in the report.

Sudhakar started his career as a driver to popular producer Rockline Venkatesh. When Venkatesh floated his production company, he made Sudhakar its controller. Eventually, he forayed into acting and starred in over 200 films.

Some of his films are Dakota Picture, Paramathma, Vaastu Prakaara, Mukunda Murari, Mr and Mrs Ramachari and Love in Mandya among others.

