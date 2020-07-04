Kapil Sharma, asked why he isn’t tweeting about Sushant Singh Rajput, has a sharp reply

Television host and comedian Kapil Sharma was asked on Twitter why he has maintained his silence about actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14. Kapil had a sharp reply.

The Twitter user asked Kapil on Saturday, “Gyaanchand. Sushant Singh Rajput ke liye bhi tweet karo ya p**hwaada phat gaya... (Why haven’t you tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput? Are you scared?).” Kapil replied, “Ab apki bhaasha me! :- g*tichand.Mera p**hwaada to theek hai, aap kripya apna p**hwaade jaisa munh tabhi khole’n jab apke paas uchit kaaran ho (I’m not scared. Kindly open your mouth only when you have something worth saying.).”

Sushant death has reignited the debate around mental health. Kapil himself has had a history of depression, and has spoken about it on several occasions. “I could not step on the stage to perform and would cancel the shoot. I suffered from anxiety and drank myself silly. I would stay locked up in the office with my pet dog. People stopped coming on the show and I went off the radar,” he had said in 2017, according to Indian Express. He continued, “One of my close friends asked me to shift to his seaside apartment. He thought a change of scene would be good for me. As I saw the wide expanse of sea from his balcony, I felt like jumping into it. I was depressed; it felt like the world was gunning for me.”

To India Today in the same year, he had said, “I actually went into depression. I had stopped drinking to get fit for the film. I lost 12 kg. And if you drink after losing weight, even two pegs acts like five. I love my team, I get anxious when I don’t see them. I cannot detach myself. I went into depression.”

In an appearance on Arbaaz Khan’s chat show, Kapil had said about an incident where an audio recording of him hurling abuses at a journalist was released to the public, “I agree that the language used was incorrect. I was not in my senses. That was the period when I was suffering from depression and was drinking a lot. When people are not in their senses they say such things.”

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

