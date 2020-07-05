Kapil Sharma reveals why he hasn’t been tweeting about Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi shares Dil Bechara pic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti shares his motivational message for her in a handwritten card. See pic

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a handwritten card the late actor had given her some time back. It bears a motivational message written by Sushant.

Shweta shared the picture of the card on Instagram with a few heart emojis. The message reads, “‘She’ who says she & ‘she’ who says ‘she’ can’t are both usually right! You are the first she, love you, Bhai, Sushant.”

Read full story here.

Tiger Shroff adds to nepotism debate: ‘Is easier for those from industry but it’s double the effort to make it on our own’

Actor Tiger Shroff has weighed in on the debate on nepotism in Bollywood, which was rekindled after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput last month. Tiger, who is the son of actor Jackie Shroff, says that while those who are from the film industry have it easier than the outsiders to grab initial attention, the expectations from them add more pressure.

Read full story here.

Sanjana Sanghi shares Dil Bechara still with Sushant Singh Rajput, says they would fight over ‘whose script looks more tattered’

Actor Sanjana Sanghi has shared a new still from Dil Bechara and a bunch of sweet memories with her late co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Dil Bechara marks Sanjana’s acting debut and will release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 24.

The new still shows Sushant and Sanjana flashing big smiles after a ride on their scooter. Sushant is seen in a sports jersey while Sanjana is in a yellow sweatshirt. She has a breathing tube under her nose and is leaning on Sushant’s chest.

Read full story here.

Kapil Sharma, asked why he isn’t tweeting about Sushant Singh Rajput, has a sharp reply

Television host and comedian Kapil Sharma was asked on Twitter why he has maintained his silence about actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14. Kapil had a sharp reply. The Twitter user asked Kapil on Saturday, “Gyaanchand. Sushant Singh Rajput ke liye bhi tweet karo ya p**hwaada phat gaya... (Why haven’t you tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput? Are you scared?).”

Read full story here.

Amaal Mallik on remixes: ‘Do it as a tribute to the original creators, give them due credit’

Amaal has recreated a few classics before, such as Harrdy Sandhu’s Soch Na Sake and Tumhe Aapna Banane for Hate Story 3.

However, the singer believes the volume of remixes should be lesser than the originals being created every year. Talking to Hindustan Times in an interview, Amaal said, “I am not saying that remixes aren’t good, it’s the volume I am talking about. It’s a good way if you do it as a tribute to the original musician or composer by giving them due credit.

Read full story here.