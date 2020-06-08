Karan Johar announces end of lockdown series as Unlock 1 begins but son Yash doesn’t want to say toodles. Watch

As the nation was in lockdown mode for more than two months, Karan Johar kept fans entertained with his ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ series, which featured his twins Yash and Roohi’s adorable antics. With the lockdown slowly easing in parts of the country, the filmmaker and producer is discontinuing the series.

In a new video shared on Instagram, Karan takes fans back inside his giant walk-in closet and says, “We are where we began our journey and we want to say goodbye to everybody, with the first phase of ‘unlock’ happening. We want to say goodbye to ‘Lockdown With The Johars’.”

Karan then asks Yash to say ‘toodles’ to his fans but he says ‘good morning’ instead. Roohi, with a shiny backpack on her back, waves goodbye to the camera and says, “I’ll be back”, as instructed by her father.

In a final attempt, Karan asks Yash to say ‘toodles’ again, but gets a reluctant and unusually long ‘toodles’ as a reply. Resigned, he then signs off by saying, “This is the last that you will see of us, for a bit.”

“So long farewell!!!! Alvida! Thank you for the abundant love you have all showered on us! We have loved sharing our moments of love and happiness with you and can’t wait to be back ( not with a lockdown ofcourse) this is our final goodbye to #lockdownwiththejohars! #unlock1,” he captioned the video.

The cute clip got comments from Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma, who noted that Yash ‘doesn’t want to say toodles’. Kiara Advani and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also showered love on the video.

Instagram users were disappointed to hear that ‘Lockdown With The Johars’ was coming to an end. “Nooooo,don’t stop puhleez,some of us r still at home,in lockdown,” one commented. “I am going to miss these cuties,” another wrote.

In the first phase of relaxation of the restrictions of the lockdown, which has been in place since March 25, shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship will reopen in most parts of the country.

