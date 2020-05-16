Karan Johar asks son Yash to name his country, he replies ‘Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’. Watch video

Filmmaker Karan Johar is getting all the entertainment he needs, right at his home. On Saturday, Karan posted another video of the antics of his kids Yash and Roohi.

This time, Karan decided to quiz his kids with some simple questions; their replies will surely crack you up. Karan asks his son Yash to say his name. “Yash Karan Johar,” he replies. Karan then asks him which city they live in and Yash promptly says Mumbai. Finally, Karan asks him to name the country they live in. “Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan,” the little one replies, leaving his dad in splits.

Karan corrected him and told him they lived in India. He even got Yash to say ‘I love my India.’ As for daughter Roohi, she named all her friends and said she missed them. Daddy Johar said he misses his friends too.

Karan regularly posts videos of his kids from their home. They take over his closet, ransack his bathroom, shame his singing capabilities and more in the fun and cute videos. A recent video showed Yash and Roohi giving a mind-blowing dance performance. Karan termed the video as ‘Johar’s got Talent.’

In the video, Karan showed the toddlers’ dancing skills as they shook a leg, and jumped while the music played. Karan who is always behind the camera commented, “Wow, what dancers! India’s got talent.” Roohi switched the song to ‘Choti Si Umar Mein’ and started dancing while spinning in the closet.

Karan appreciated their dance and said, “Wow! Roohi What a classic performance we are giving. I love this versatile performance!” Karan’s videos are a hit with his fans and followers and even his industry friends.

