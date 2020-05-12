Karan Johar can’t help but laugh as son Yash combs his hair to look ‘fancy’, see pics

Through much of the coronavirus lockdown, filmmaker Karan Johar has been sharing sweet videos of his kids - Yash and Roohi - and their various antics. His latest has his son Yash in a playful mood.

Taking to Instagram stories, Karan posted a video where Yash can be seen combing his hair with a brush. While his twin sister is around, we don’t see her face. When Karan asks Yash what he is doing, the little boy replies “combing my hair and going fancy”. His dad bursts out laughing and says “You’re looking fancy?”.

In the past too, Karan has shared a ton of videos with his kids in all their innocence. Some time back, he had shared a video of his kids dancing. In the video, the toddlers are seen having a fun time in Karan’s walk-in closet as they ‘dance like no one’s watching’. Karan can be heard saying, “Wow, what dancers! India’s got talent.” After a while Roohi is seen changing the song to Choti Si Umar Mein and starts dancing while doing rounds in the closet.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor offers glimpse inside lavish home, shares ‘snapshots during quarantine’ with Anand Ahuja

At another time, he had shared a video where his kids were seen in the bathroom. In the video, Karan shows his toddlers in the bathroom, asking, “Yes, what are we doing? And then pans the camera to a bathtub, “Wow, this is a tub.”

Roohi, who has got a towel in her hand, adorably points at the bathtub, and calls it “useless.” The director then starts laughing and says, “This is rather useless, I have to say because haven’t used it ever.” Karan then shows Yash, who is seen turning the tap on. “Yash, what are you doing?” To which Yash replies innocently, “I am washing dadda.”

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more